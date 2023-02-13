Melco honored by Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2023 with collective total of four diamonds for Chinese fine dining restaurants Jade Dragon and Yí

MACAU - Media OutReach - 13 February 2023 - Melco Resorts & Entertainment has once more been honored by Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2023 with a collective total of four diamonds for its signature Chinese restaurants Jade Dragon and Yí. The Company's Cantonese fine-dining restaurant Jade Dragon at City of Dreams received Three Diamonds, while its contemporary Chinese restaurant Yí at Morpheus, City of Dreams achieved One Diamond. This marks the 4th consecutive year for Jade Dragon and Yí to have achieved Black Pearl Restaurant Guide's Three Diamond and One Diamond accolades respectively.





Mr. David Sisk, Melco's Chief Operating Officer of Macau Resorts, said, "We are thankful for the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide organizers for this important recognition of Melco's signature Chinese fine dining restaurants. The accomplishment highlights the Company's continuing efforts towards Macau's advancement as a world center of tourism and leisure, as well as our dedication to the city's role in the global culinary scene as a UNESCO-designated Creative City of Gastronomy. We thank our culinary and F&B teams for their ongoing commitment and great work. We look forward to welcoming our guests back to Macau with Melco's diversified, world-class offerings and services."



Jade Dragon Yi







Jade Dragon – Three Diamonds



Three Diamond Cantonese restaurant Jade Dragon showcases exquisite culinary masterpieces created with the freshest seasonal ingredients and delectable delicacies. With spectacular designer décor and superlative personalized service, Jade Dragon sets the benchmark for fine dining in Macau. Honors and awards include:





Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2018, 2020 – 2023 (Three Diamonds)

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2019 (Two Diamonds)

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2022 (Three Stars)

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2016 – 2018 (Two Stars)

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2014 – 2015 (One Star)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2014 – 2022

Trip.com Gourmet Global Elite Restaurant List 2021-2022 (Black Diamond)

SCMP 100 Top Tables 2014 – 2022

Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence 2014 – 2022

Tatler Dining Best Restaurants Hong Kong & Macau 2017 – 2021 (Best Restaurant)

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2020 – 2023 (One Diamond)

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2022 (Recommended)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2020 – 2022

Trip.com Gourmet Global Elite Restaurant List 2021-2022 (Platinum)

SCMP 100 Top Tables 2019 – 2022

Wine Spectator Award of Excellence 2019 – 2022

Tatler Dining Best Restaurants Hong Kong & Macau 2019 – 2021 (Best Restaurant)

Tatler Dining Best Restaurants Hong Kong & Macau 2019 (Top 20 Best Restaurants)

One Diamond award winner Yí on the 21-floor Sky Bridge of Morpheus offers the very heights of innovative fine dining and Chinese cuisine served in a modern seasonal tasting menu format. Its degustation menu is inspired by the 24 Solar Terms of the Traditional Chinese Calendar (Jie Qi), changes 12 times a year and highlights many of the restaurant's signature dishes. Yí's honors and awards include:Hashtag: #Melco

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean ( www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos ("Cyprus Casinos"). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.



The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



