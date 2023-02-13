Alexa
Chartered flight to bring Taiwan search and rescue team back home from Turkey

130-member team rescued two people, found one additional survivor

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/13 15:28
(Foreign Ministry photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A chartered EVA Air plane has left for Turkey to bring the 130 Taiwanese search and rescue personnel back home after aiding Turkey’s recovery efforts following the deadly 7.8 magnitude Kahramanmaras earthquake on Monday (Feb. 8).

The aircraft took off on Monday (Feb. 13) at 10:30 a.m. from Taoyuan International Airport. It was loaded with 17.6 tons of emergency relief supplies donated by the public and packed into 12 pallets, CNA cited the Taiwan Foundation for Disaster Relief (TFFDR) as saying.

The search and rescue team withdrew from the quake site on Sunday morning (Feb. 12) and arrived in Istanbul on Monday. They will depart Turkey on Tuesday (Feb. 14) and arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday (Feb. 15).

The team had been dispatched in two waves, carrying more than 6 tons of equipment and five search and rescue dogs. Members consisted of staff from the Taipei City Fire Department and the National Fire Agency.

During their mission in Turkey, the team rescued two people from collapsed buildings, though one of them died later at the hospital. The team also found another survivor, but it was assigned a new task before it could rescue the individual, and a Turkish team took over the rescue effort.
Taiwan
Turkey
Taiwan search and rescue team
Kahramanmaras earthquake
quake

