Man with knife forces woman to take out NT$1,000 from 7-Eleven ATM in south Taiwan

Suspect had just been released on bail on Saturday for similar armed robbery

  310
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/13 15:33
Police wrestle knife away from gangster. (Kaohsiung City Police Department photo)

Police wrestle knife away from gangster. (Kaohsiung City Police Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man who was out on bail from a previous case allegedly pulled a knife on a woman and forced her to withdraw cash from a 7-Eleven ATM in Kaohsiung City.

At 10:15 p.m. on Sunday night (Feb. 12), a woman in her 20s was walking alone at the intersection of Xintian Road and Wenwu Street in Kaohsiung's Xinxing District when a 46-year-old man surnamed Chan (詹) allegedly held a knife against her back, reported Liberty Times. He then allegedly demanded that she hand over her money.

However, because she said that she was not carrying any cash on her, Chan forced her to walk to a 7-Eleven on the corner of Zhonghua Road and Xintian Road to withdraw money from an ATM inside, reported UDN. Chen reportedly then told the victim to withdraw NT$1,000 (US$33) in cash from the ATM.

Plainclothes police wrestle Chan to the ground. (Kaohsiung City Police Department photo)

After taking her money, Chan fled the scene by scooter. The woman then called the police and officers formed a task force to track down the assailant with the use of surveillance camera footage.

A little over nine hours later at 7:20 p.m., police located Chan in a public housing community and wrestled him to the ground. During the scuffle, police were able to seize Chan's knife.

Knife police seized from Chan. (Kaohsiung City Police Department photo)

When questioned by police, Chan confessed to robbing the woman of NT$1,000 and returned NT$800 to officers. He claimed that he had already spent over NT$100.

According to TVBS, Chan had just been released on bail on Saturday (Feb. 11) for a separate incident in which he allegedly committed another armed robbery.
