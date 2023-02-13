Taiwan adds 12,397 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 12,397 local COVID cases on Monday (Feb. 13), with 260 imported cases and 54 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 10% from the same day last week.

At Monday's press briefing, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) summed up the three key tasks of the center for opening the path to normalcy, including boosting the coverage for the next-generation COVID-19 vaccine, as well as relaxing quarantine regulations and reporting rules for patients with mild symptoms.

Local cases

Local cases included 5,748 males and 6,635 females, ranging in age from under five to their 90s. A total of 14 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 2,365 cases, 1,526 cases in Kaohsiung City, 1,517 in Taoyuan City, 1,497 in Taichung City, 1,024 in Taipei City, 1,004 in Tainan City, 630 in Changhua County, 404 in Hsinchu County, 339 in Pingtung, 289 in Miaoli County, 257 in Keelung City, 252 in Hsinchu City, 243 in Yunlin County, 231 in Yilan County, 209 in Nantou County, 180 in Hualien County, 148 in Chiayi County, 106 in Chiayi City, 69 in Taitung County, 55 in Penghu County, 46 in Kinmen County, and six in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

Imported cases included 99 males and 161 females, ranging in age from under five to their 70s.

COVID deaths

The 54 deaths included 35 males and 19 females, ranging in age from ten months old to their 90s. The majority of them had not been vaccinated. All were classified as severe cases and 64 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 49 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

The male infant died from multiple organ failure associated with SARS-CoV-2 Infection.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed a total of 9,821,755 cases, of which 9,769,527 were local and 52,174 were imported. So far, 17,157 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 21 deaths reported among imported cases.