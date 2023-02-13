HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 February 2023 - While it is never easy to become leader of a successful enterprise, it is more difficult to have brands recognized by business leaders. Noting that there is no brand award steered by business leaders, CEO and senior management to recognize and applaud distinguished brands with high quality and leading position in the market, Metro Finance thus launched the "Hong Kong Leaders' Choice" in 2007, which has met with overwhelming success in the past years.



Officiating guests, Metro Broadcast’s management and all “Hong Kong Leaders’ Choice 2023” award-winners had group photo on stage.



The annual "Hong Kong Leaders' Choice" has been very well supported by corporate leaders and senior management of 1,000+ enterprises. Over the years, senior government officials, academia, community leaders have shown their support through joining as judges or attending the award presentation ceremony. They included former Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr. Leung Chun-ying, GBM, GBS, JP, Mr. Francis Leung Pak-to, The "Father of Red Chips", and Dr. Justin Chiu Kwok-hung, Executive Director of CK Asset Holdings Limited.



The Hon Mr. Tang Ping-keung, GBS, PDSM, JP, Secretary for Security of the Hong Kong SAR was present as an officiating guest and kicked off Metro Finance 22nd celebration with Mr. Sung Man-hei, Managing Director of Metro Broadcast Corporation Limited by lion dance eye-dotting ceremony.



Metro Finance 22nd Anniversary Gala Dinner Cum Award Presentation Ceremony for Hong Kong Leaders' Choice 2023, was successfully held on 9 February, 2023 at JW Marriot Hotel, Hong Kong. The event was well attended by corporate leaders and senior management of the participating enterprises, as well as members of the judging panel and leaders from business, finance and industry sectors. Officiating guests included Mr. Sung Man-hei, Managing Director of Metro Broadcast Corporation Limited and The Hon Mr. Tang Ping-keung, GBS, PDSM, JP, Secretary for Security of the Hong Kong SAR. In addition to congratulating Metro Finance on its 22nd anniversary and the award-winning companies, The Hon Mr. Tang Ping-keung, GBS, PDSM, JP, also commended Metro Finance, as one of the most influential and credible media in Hong Kong, for its foresight and efforts in staging radio programmes and events to tie in with the development of the Greater Bay Area. Joined by senior executives of Metro Radio and a number of business leaders, a toasting ceremony was later staged to commemorate the special occasion.



"Hong Kong Leaders' Choice 2023" comprises seven categories, namely Bank, Finance Institution, Corporate Responsibility, Real Estate & Property Management, Health, Leisure & Lifestyle, and Innovative Technology & Intelligent Living respectively. As for the judging criteria, they include: Brand Awareness; Brand / Corporate Management; Marketing Strategies; Market Recognition, as well as Customer Satisfaction on Product / Service. All the awards are nominated by business and corporate leaders in order to recognize the outstanding achievements on brand management by respective awardees. There is a total of 33 award winners this year. (Please refer to the list of award recipients).



The judging panel of "Hong Kong Leaders' Choice 2023" is formed by prominent corporate leaders, business tycoons and renowned representatives from different sectors. They included: Dr. Michael Chan Yue-kwong, The Honorary Chairman of The Hong Kong Institute of Marketing; Prof. Witman Hung, JP, the Hong Kong deputy to the 13th National People's Congress and Principal Liaison Officer for the Hong Kong, Shenzhen Qianhai Authority; Ms. Sophia Kao Ching-chi GBS, SBS, JP , Director of Belt and Road Hong Kong Centre and Bay Area Hong Kong Centre; Mr. Simon Lee Siu-po, Honorary Institute Fellow in the Asia-Pacific Institute of Business , CUHK Business School; Dr. John Leung Wai-keung, Director of SCOPE, City University of Hong Kong; Dr. Allen Shi Lop-tak, BBS, MH, JP, President of The Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong; Mr. Mohamed D. Butt, MH, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Productivity Council; Mr. George Leung, CEO of Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce; Dr. Billy Mak Sui-choi, Associate Professor - Department of Finance and Decision, Hong Kong Baptist University and Mr. William Tang Tat-chi, renowned fashion designer.



Apart from award presentation, Mr. Alex Chu, Fund Manager and Trainer of Investment Club, gave a talk on the investment environment in the Year of the Rabbit and shared with the attendees some tips on investment. There was a lucky draw session with attractive prizes included golden rabbit sponsored by Lukfook Jewellery and two round-trip business class air tickets to Tokyo sponsored by Cathay Pacific. The climax of the evening came with the singing of a new song "Hear Me Out" by VSing a cappella group based in Hong Kong.



List of Awardees of “Hong Kong Leaders’ Choice 2023”



Bank

Excellent Brand of RMB Banking Service

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Excellent Brand of GBA Cross Border Wealth Management Services

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd.

Excellent Brand of SME Financial Services

The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd.

Excellent Brand of Overseas Investment Consultancy Banking Services

United Overseas Bank Ltd. Hong Kong Branch

Excellent Brand of Fintech (Corporate Financial Service)

The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd.

Excellent Brand of Green & Sustainable Corporate Banking Services





Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Excellent Brand of Personal Loan Services

Dah Sing Bank

Excellent Brand of Mobile Securities Services

Dah Sing Bank

Excellent Brand of Property Purchase Planning and Mortgage Services

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Excellent Brand of Securities and Investment Services

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Excellent Brand of Art Promotion





United Overseas Bank Ltd.

Hong Kong Branch

Finance

Excellent Brand of GBA Personal Financial Services

China Construction Bank (Asia)

Excellent Brand of Critical Illness Insurance Services

AXA Hong Kong

Excellent Brand of Voluntary Health Insurance

AXA Hong Kong

Excellent Brand of Finance Services Platform

AGBA l OnePlatform

Excellent Brand of Mobile MPF Services





The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd.

Excellent Brand of Personal Accident Insurance Services





AXA Hong Kong

Excellent Brand of Wealth Management – Financial Co.

Swiss Privilege

Excellent Brand of MPF Services





The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd.

Excellent Brand of MPF Management





The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd.

Excellent Brand of MPF Online Platform

BOCI-Prudential Trustee Limited

Excellent Brand of Employees' Compensation Insurance

AXA Hong Kong

Excellent Brand of Savings Insurance Products and Services

AXA Hong Kong

Corporate Social Responsibility / Real Estate and Property Management





Excellent Brand of Sustainable Development (Insurance Companies)

AXA Hong Kong

Excellent Brand of Sustainable Development (Banks)

China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd.

Excellent Brand of Overseas Property Developer (Penang)

Hunza Properties Berhad

Excellent Brand of Overseas Property Agency

Jade Land Properties (HK) Ltd.

Health and Leisure and Lifestyle





Excellent Brand of Anti-aging NMN Product

Meiga Health Holdings Ltd.

Excellent Brand of Medical Group

CHKMED Ltd.

Excellent Brand of Health Food

SQUINA

Innovative Technology and Intelligent Living

Excellent Brand of Genetic Test Services

BGI Health (HK) Co. Ltd.

Excellent Brand of Smart Solutions

Autotoll Limited

Excellent Brand of EV Charging

Cornerstone EV Charging Service Ltd.



