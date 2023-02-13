Bowtie Offers VHIS Free Upgrade Even When Medical Inflation Hits 15-years High

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 February 2023 - As the global medical inflation continues to rise, most medical insurance plans have increased their premiums in order to cope with the rising costs. Bowtie, Hong Kong's first virtual insurance company, is devoted to reducing costs with technology. Throughout the past 3 years, Bowtie has been offering free upgrades on its VHIS coverage, allowing HongKongers to enjoy more comprehensive medical protection at a more affordable premium.





Hong Kong Medical Inflation Rate Reaches 8.8%



2021

2022

2023

Global

8.2%

8.8%

10%

Hong Kong

7.5%

8.2%

8.8%



Bowtie Offers Upgraded Coverage Instead of a Raise

Bowtie Launched 5 VHIS Plans to Offer "Just-Fit" Protection



VHIS Standard

VHIS Flexi (Regular)

VHIS Flexi (Plus)

Pink (Semi-private)

Pink (Private)

Monthly Premium¹

HK$123

HK$200

HK$356

HK$257

HK$480

Insurance Amount

HK$420,000/ year

HK$600,000/ year

HK$1 million/ year

HK$10 million/ year

Lifetime Coverage Limit

No lifetime coverage limit

HK$50 million/ lifetime

Additional Medical Coverage

No additional medical insurance

HK$120,000²/ year, 11 additional protection items

HK$220,000²/ year, 11 additional protection items

Not applicable

Deductible

No deductible option

HK$0／HK$20,000／HK$50,000／HK$80,000

Full Compensation Items

No full compensation items

Full compensation3 on eligible medical expenses such as diagnosis, hospitalization, surgery and prescribed non-surgical cancer treatment

Suitable For

Those who have basic hospitalization medical insurance with a budget

The compensation rate in the past is as high as 90%⁴, suitable for those who pursue cost-effective and do not have any medical insurance

Suitable for those who do not have any health insurance and require semi-private ward services

People who hold other medical insurance policies with deductible Top-Up medical protection

Those who have high requirements on the treatment environment and services



According to theby WTW, a multinational insurance consulting company, the global inflation and pandemic have led to a surge in healthcare usage, pushing the global medical costs to a nearly 15-years high.It is estimated that the global average medical inflation rate will rise from 8.8% in 2022 to almost 10% in 2023, and during the same period, Hong Kong's medical inflation rate will rise from 8.2% to 8.8%.Medical inflation will inevitably make the public bear burdens while leading to higher operating costs for insurers as they have to pay out more for medical treatment. However, Bowtie, as the first virtual insurance company in Hong Kong, is committed to providing better protection at the best possible premium via reducing unnecessary costs through technology.Instead of increasing its voluntary medical insurance premiums, Bowtie has continued to provide a series of free coverage upgrades over the past 3 years, despite the recent inflationary spike. Bowtie VHIS Flexi Regular and VHIS Flexi Plus have upgraded 7 benefits, mostly around 4 areas. For example, surgeon's Fee, anesthetist's fee and operating theatre fees were increased by 20% to reduce out-of-pocket expenses, room and board and miscellaneous charges were enhanced 5-29% to reduce customer shortfalls, and the pre- and post-confinement outpatient care coverage was increased by 18-55%. All customers shall enjoy extra medical coverage at the same premium.Bowtie offers a variety of plans under the Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme , including VHIS Standard Plan Pink (Semi-private Room) and Pink (Private Room) , policyholders can choose the most suitable VHIS plan according to their own budget and needs.Hashtag: #BowtieLifeInsurance #VoluntaryMedicalInsurance #MedicalInflation

About Bowtie

The Bowtie Life Insurance Company Limited is an authorised life insurance company and Hong Kong's very first virtual insurer approved under the Fast Track pilot scheme. Through the use of modern technology and medical expertise, Bowtie offers a commission-free convenient online platform for customers to quote, apply and claim for health insurance plans certified by the Health Bureau under the Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS). In addition, Bowtie has also gone into everyday life by creating the One-stop Primary Care Centre Bowtie & JP Health and the Asian Health Hub Gobowtie. Bowtie is backed by Sun Life Financial, Mitsui & Co., Ltd and supported by leading international reinsurers.



