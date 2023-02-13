Hang Lung Further Expands Coverage of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in the City’s Prime Locations and Tourist Spots

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 February 2023 - Hang Lung Properties (the "Company" or "Hang Lung", SEHK stock code: 00101) is committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its value chain by 2050. The Company has invested resources to expand the coverage of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations across its properties in Hong Kong Island and Kowloon. This will help promote sustainable transport as a means to reduce emissions in the city, and contribute to the Hong Kong Government's goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.



Hang Lung collaborate with Sime Darby Motor Services Limited to provide EV charging facilities at our properties. In the picture are Ms. Helen Lau, Deputy Director (Head of Hong Kong Business Operation) of Hang Lung Properties (Left) and Mr. Eric Leung, Head of Mobility Solutions of Sime Darby Motor Group (Right)

EV charging facilities which are compatible with most EVs, are available across Hang Lung properties in the Central Business District and the city's prime tourist areas, namely Peak Galleria, Hang Lung Centre, Kornhill Plaza, Gala Place, Amoy Plaza, and the Canton Road Carpark, representing a 60% increase year-on-year compared to 2021.



EV charging facilities at Kornhill Plaza, Quarry Bay Ms. Helen Lau, Deputy Director (Head of Hong Kong Business Operation), said, "Hang Lung aspires to create compelling spaces that enrich lives and pursues sustainable growth in the community. With customer centricity at the heart of our daily business, we believe the expanded coverage of our EV stations at the unique, strategic locations of our properties in Hong Kong will provide our customers with a sustainable shopping experience."



Climate resilience is one of the four sustainability priorities of Hang Lung. The Company has a clear agenda to achieve sustainability leadership, with a well-integrated set of short-, medium- and long-term goals, targets and KPIs. In particular, the Company is targeting to exceed the requirements of local regulations for the provision of EV charging facilities by the end of 2025, wherever feasible across our portfolio.



EV charging facilities at Hang Lung Centre, Causeway Bay Hang Lung has attained several significant achievements recently. The Company launched a sustainability partnership with the LVMH group, a first-of-its-kind collaboration between property owners and leading retail brands. Parc 66 has become the first commercial property in Jinan and Shandong Province to be 100% powered by renewable energy, taking the renewable electricity mix in the Company's mainland China properties to almost 25%. Hang Lung also garnered top ratings in global sustainable building certifications and was recognized with numerous ESG awards. These achievements demonstrate that Hang Lung is taking concrete action to embed sustainability in all aspects of its work to realize the ambition of becoming one of the world's most sustainable real estate companies.



About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties develops and manages a diversified portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou. With its luxury positioning under the "66" brand, the company's Mainland portfolio has established its leading position as the "Pulse of the City". Hang Lung Properties is recognized for leading the way in enhanced sustainability initiatives in real estate as it pursues sustainable growth by connecting customers and communities.



At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.



For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.



