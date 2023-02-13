Taiwan tracks 18 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 18 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (Feb. 12) and 6 a.m. on Monday (Feb. 13).

Of the 18 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 11 were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Four Chengdu J-10 fighter planes, two Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, and two Shenyang J-16 jet fighters crossed the Taiwan Strait median line.

Meanwhile, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, one Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drone, and one Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter were spotted in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 134 military aircraft and 59 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of 11 out of 18 PLA aircraft. (MND image)