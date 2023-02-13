Cold front to bring chilly, wet weather to north Taiwan on Valentine's Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cold air mass set to arrive in Taiwan on Monday afternoon (Feb. 13) is predicted to bring occasional rain and dropping temperatures are likely on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14), while temperatures as low as 8 degrees Celsius in flat areas of northern Taiwan are forecast for Wednesday (Feb. 15).

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said the latest European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts model shows the weather on Monday morning will be sunny and stable across the country, while western Taiwan, Kinmen, and Matsu could experience fog, affecting visibility. The model predicts that a cold air mass will arrive this afternoon, bringing cold and wet weather to northern and eastern Taiwan, and colder temperatures in the evening.

Wu said on Valentine's Day rain is likely in northern and central Taiwan and temperatures will continue to drop across the country into the evening. On Wednesday and Thursday (Feb. 16), northern Taiwan will see colder temperatures throughout the day, while central and southern Taiwan will experience colder weather in the mornings and evenings.

On Wednesday, conditions will become drier in the West, while there will be some short-term rain in Greater Taipei and the East. On Thursday, the weather will improve slightly, with partly cloudy to sunny skies in the West, while the East will see cloudy skies and there will be occasional short-term rain in the northeast.

Wu predicted that during the cold spell on Wednesday and Thursday, the temperatures at the Taipei weather station will drop to 12 or 13 C, while the lowest temperature in flat areas of northern Taiwan will plunge to 8 C. He advised the public to take measures to stay warm on those days.

Wu said daytime temperatures will rise again from Friday to Sunday (Feb. 17-19). On Friday, skies are predicted to be sunny, and the weather stable across the country.

On Saturday and Sunday, the West is predicted to continue to see sunny skies and stable weather. However, the East is forecast to have cloudy skies and experience occasional showers.