Taiwanese woman wins 2nd place in competitive eating contest in Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese woman won second place in a competitive eating contest in Japan by finishing over 200 bowls of noodles in five minutes.

Twenty-year-old Hsiao Hui (小慧) from Changhua said on her Facebook page on Saturday (Feb. 11) that she placed second in the women's group at a buckwheat noodle eating contest in Japan. She finished 208 bowls weighing 10 grams each in five minutes.

Before her trip to Japan, she trained by eating different kinds of Japanese food. According to her YouTube channel, she finished 88 plates of sushi in 45 minutes, and 15 bowls of beef over rice also in 45 minutes.

After winning second place, she shared that she was nervous and stressed about competing abroad. “It is not only the capacity of my stomach or fast eating speed to win the competition, but also the rapport with my noodle giver,” Hsiao Hui said.



Hsiao Hui wins second place at a Japanese competitive eating contest. (YouTube)

She started her professional competitive eating career last year after winning first place at a bento eating contest in Fenqihu, where she finished eight bento boxes in 25 minutes.

She shared in a clip that her career was triggered by her desire to prove to her family that she could do it and added that “I am very pleased that I balance my hobby and work now.” She said exercising and getting regular health checkups will hopefully help her compete for a longer time.

Hsiao Hui claimed she was also the first person in Taiwan to finish a 7 kg bowl of braised pork rice in 42 minutes. She also finished a 30-cm-tall burger in only seven minutes before.