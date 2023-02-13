Etiqa Insurance Singapore extends official partnership with NATAS in 2023 to bring continued peace of mind for travellers

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 13 February 2023 - Etiqa Insurance Singapore, a leading general and life insurer, today announces its continued sponsorship of the 2023 National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) Fair from 24 to 26 February as its Official Travel Insurance Partner, bringing greater peace of mind to travellers by offering up to 35% discount on travel insurance products.



With the relaxation of travel restrictions, some 90% of Singaporeans surveyed in a study are heading overseas to enjoy a restful break. With the inconvenience of pandemic restrictions still fresh on their minds, having a good insurance policy will help ease any uncertainties and guard against unexpected circumstances that might crop up along the journey.



"Etiqa Insurance Singapore is proud to continue our partnership with NATAS as Official Travel Insurance Partner for the upcoming NATAS Fair 2023. With most border policies now stabilised, we expect this year's turnout to be as strong as last year's. This is the largest travel fair in Singapore and we want to be present here for all the travellers as they deserve a protected, worry-free holiday," said Raymond Ong, Chief Executive Officer, Etiqa Insurance Singapore.



As NATAS' Official Travel Insurance Partner, Etiqa will be offering attractive deals at its booth, including 35% off Tiq travel insurance or Travel Infinite and free popcorn at the booth.



They will also be able to enjoy gifts according to the premium amount spent:





Premium Amount Spent

Sign-Up Gift

S$50 to S$100

Utility Pouch

S$101 to S$150

Collapsible Water Bottle

S$151 to S$200

Featherlite Foldable Travel Backpack

S$251 and above

Travel Adaptor



Visitors to NATAS Travel Fair 2023 are invited to visit Etiqa Insurance Singapore's booth at the Singapore Expo Hall 5 Booth 5H33 to learn more about Tiq Travel Insurance and Travel Infinite, as well as to participate in the exciting line-up of promotions during 24 to 26 February 2023.Hashtag: #EtiqaInsurance #NATAStravel2023 #travelinsurance #travel

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (Etiqa Insurance Singapore)

Protecting customers since 1961, Etiqa Insurance Singapore is a licensed life and general insurance company regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and governed by the Insurance Act. The local insurer is the Singapore operating entity of Etiqa Insurance Group – a leading insurance and takaful business in ASEAN offering life and general insurance and family and general takaful products through its agents, branches, offices, and bancassurance network in the region. Etiqa is rated 'A' by credit rating agency Fitch for the group's 'Favorable' business profile and 'Very Strong' capitalisation.



Etiqa is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture company that combines local market knowledge with international insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, the fourth largest banking group in Southeast Asia, and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group with footprints across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 190 years.



