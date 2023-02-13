China claims it will shoot down 'unidentified object'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese government on Sunday (Feb. 12) claimed that an object of unknown origin had been detected off its east coast and that it was preparing to shoot it down.

The maritime development authority of Qingdao's Jimo District in Shandong Province said it had spotted an "unidentified flying object" off the coast of Rizhao City. It said authorities were preparing to "shoot it down."

In addition to notifying fishermen to pay attention to safety, it also asked for assistance in taking pictures of the resulting debris and assisting in salvage operations. Based on a screenshot of the announcement posted on The Global Times, The Paper, and other Chinese media, the specific location of the object was 120 degrees 51 minutes east longitude and 35 degrees 37 minutes north latitude.

Based on these coordinates, the location where the object was detected was about 62 km southeast of Qingdao.

The maritime authority later confirmed to Chinese media outlets that the notice was authentic and reiterated that an "unidentified flying object had been found in the waters near Rizhao and that preparations were being made to shoot it down." However, as of publication, there has yet to be any official announcement of the object having been shot down.

The closest military facility in the area is the Jianggezhuang Naval Base, which is 24 km east of Qingdao. The base is the headquarters of China's North Sea Fleet and houses attack submarines and the Liaoning aircraft carrier.

China's announcement comes as the U.S. on Sunday reported the fourth unidentified anomalous phenomenon (UAP) over North America in eight days. An “octagonal structure” was shot down over Lake Huron, Michigan, after it flew in "proximity to sensitive" Department of Defense sites, CNN cited the Pentagon press secretary as saying.



Screenshot of maritime development authority announcement. (Weibo screenshot)