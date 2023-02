Sunday At Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex Dallas Purse: $737,580 Surface: Hardcourt indoor DALLAS (AP) _ Results Sunday from Dallas Open at Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Championship

Yibing Wu, China, def. John Isner (5), United States, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (12).