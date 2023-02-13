Brink, Emma-Nnopu lead No. 6 Stanford by Arizona State 96-64

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Agnes Emma-Nnopu had 17 points and Cameron Brink had 15 points and eight rebounds despite playing only 12 minutes to help No. 6 Stanford to a lopsided 96-64 victory over Arizona State in a Pac-12 game Sunday afternoon.

Emma-Nnopu made five 3-pointers and Hannah Jump added 12 points, making four from behind the arc. Each made four three-pointers in the first half. The Cardinal (24-3, 12-2 Pac-12) were 12 of 23 from distance, with nine makes in the first half.

Guard Tyi Skinner had 23 points for the Sun Devils (7-16, 0-14), who have lost 14 in a row.

Lauren Betts had 13 points and Kiki Iriafen had 12 points in 13 minutes for the Cardinal, who played reserves the majority of the game.

Haley Jones had two points, five rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots 1n 21 minutes.

Jump made three three-pointers in the first five minutes and Stanford went on a 9-0 run midway through the first quarter for a 21-7 lead that grew to 29-13 at the end of quarter.

Stanford led 54-23 at halftime and 70-38 after three quarters.

FINISHING TOUCHES

Emma-Nnopu ended each of the first two quarters with a 3-pointer at the buzzer. All four of her first-half baskets were threes. She had 11 three-pointers entering the game.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal recovered nicely from its upset at Washington last Sunday with a road sweep against the Arizona schools and should move up in the AP Top 25 after No. 4 UConn and No. 5 Iowa lost last week. The Cardinal has four games remaining, three against ranked teams, and finishes the regular season at No. 7 Utah on February 25.

Arizona State: Coach Natasha Adair has had a trying first season, and a home game against Stanford is seldom a tonic. The Sun Devils were forced to forfeit mid-January games at Utah and Colorado because injuries prevented them from fielding the requisite seven scholarship players. They suited up nine players Sunday.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Hosts USC on Friday.

Arizona State: Hosts No. 25 Colorado on Friday.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP--Top25