No. 8 Maryland rallies in second half to beat Illinois 82-71

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 31 points, and No. 8 Maryland rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit to beat Illinois 82-71 on Sunday.

Abby Meyers scored 14 of her 18 points in the third quarter for the Terrapins, who improved to 13-0 all-time against the Illini. This victory was in doubt for a while, though. Maryland (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten) missed all 17 of its 3-point attempts but was able to rally thanks to its tenacious pressure defense.

Down 37-28 at halftime, the Terps outscored Illinois 31-8 in the third period. The Illini had more turnovers (10) than field goal attempts (nine) in the quarter.

Meyers' three-point play put Maryland ahead 46-43. After a couple free throws by Illinois' Makira Cook, the Terps scored the final 13 points of the period. A steal and layup by Miller put Maryland up by five, and then Shyanne Sellers stole the ball and passed to Meyers for a layup.

With about a minute to go in the quarter, Cook's pass sailed right to Illinois coach Shauna Green on the sideline. She bounced the ball in apparent frustration. Moments later, following another turnover, Meyers made a layup while being fouled, and the free throw made it 59-45.

Illinois (19-7, 9-6) made all five of its 3-point attempts in the first quarter and went 12 of 22 beyond the arc in the game. Cook scored 29 points but had nine of her team's 25 turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Illini did a nice job slowing Maryland down in the first half, but their inability to hold onto the ball gave the Terps way too many easy baskets. Maryland finished with a 30-13 edge in fast break points.

Maryland: It says a lot that the Terps ended up winning fairly comfortably despite being outscored 36-0 beyond the arc. Maryland's ability to get out and run makes this team dangerous even when Miller isn't getting much help in the half-court offense.

