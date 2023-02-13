Valladay scores 22, Virginia upsets No. 22 NC State women

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Taylor Valladay had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Virginia past No. 22 North Carolina State 71-59 on Sunday, snapping a seven-game ACC losing streak.

Camryn Taylor scored 15 points, Kaydan Lawson 14, and Alexia Smith 10 for Virginia (15-11, 4-11 ACC). Lawson had nine rebounds.

Trailing 48-36 through the third quarter, North Carolina State opened the fourth with a 7-2 run to get within 50-43 with 7:50 to go. The Wolfpack missed their next 10 shots, however, and Virginia led 61-43 with 3:15 remaining. NC State made one last push with a 12-2 run but Virginia made 6-of-6 free throws in the final minute to put the game away.

Jada Boyd led NC State (17-8, 7-7) with 22 points and Jakia Brown-Turner scored 11. Saniya Rivers had 13 rebounds. The Wolfpack shot 29.3% overall with 4 of 28 from 3-point distance.

The Cavaliers made 7 of their first 9 shots in the third quarter, turning a four-point halftime advantage into a 44-29 lead with 3:33 remaining in the period. The Cavaliers outshot the Wolfpack 60%-25% in the third, outscoring them 20-12.

NC State had won six in a row in the series but Virginia's win evened the all-time series at 41 wins each.

North Carolina State hosts No. 14 North Carolina on Thursday.

Virginia hosts No. 9 Duke on Sunday.

