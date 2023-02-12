All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 52 39 8 5 83 193 113 22-2-3 17-6-2 9-4-3 Toronto 54 32 14 8 72 181 145 20-6-4 12-8-4 7-5-2 Tampa Bay 52 34 16 2 70 187 153 21-4-2 13-12-0 9-6-0 Florida 55 26 23 6 58 192 190 15-8-3 11-15-3 10-3-2 Buffalo 51 26 21 4 56 188 177 11-14-2 15-7-2 6-8-1 Detroit 51 23 20 8 54 154 168 14-11-3 9-9-5 6-8-2 Ottawa 51 24 24 3 51 154 165 14-12-1 10-12-2 9-5-0 Montreal 52 21 27 4 46 138 192 12-14-1 9-13-3 4-10-1

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 52 34 10 8 76 175 142 17-6-2 17-4-6 13-4-1 New Jersey 52 34 13 5 73 181 139 15-10-2 19-3-3 9-5-2 N.Y. Rangers 53 31 14 8 70 178 141 16-9-4 15-5-4 7-6-1 Washington 54 28 20 6 62 168 153 14-8-3 14-12-3 9-4-1 Pittsburgh 52 26 17 9 61 169 163 15-6-4 11-11-5 5-4-4 N.Y. Islanders 56 27 23 6 60 162 155 16-10-2 11-13-4 10-5-1 Philadelphia 54 22 22 10 54 146 167 11-13-3 11-9-7 6-8-4 Columbus 53 16 33 4 36 135 204 11-16-2 5-17-2 4-11-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 54 30 14 10 70 181 139 15-6-6 15-8-4 10-2-3 Winnipeg 53 33 19 1 67 171 138 19-8-0 14-11-1 14-4-0 Colorado 51 28 19 4 60 157 143 13-9-3 15-10-1 9-4-1 Minnesota 52 28 20 4 60 158 152 16-9-1 12-11-3 8-6-0 Nashville 50 25 19 6 56 140 147 14-8-3 11-11-3 5-6-3 St. Louis 52 24 25 3 51 162 190 11-12-2 13-13-1 7-9-1 Arizona 53 17 28 8 42 142 189 11-8-2 6-20-6 3-6-4 Chicago 51 16 30 5 37 125 186 10-16-3 6-14-2 4-10-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 53 31 18 4 66 170 150 14-13-0 17-5-4 5-7-2 Edmonton 53 30 18 5 65 199 170 13-11-3 17-7-2 10-6-0 Los Angeles 54 29 18 7 65 179 183 15-9-2 14-9-5 9-4-2 Seattle 52 29 18 5 63 181 164 13-10-3 16-8-2 9-6-2 Calgary 53 25 18 10 60 172 162 14-9-2 11-9-8 9-3-2 Vancouver 53 21 28 4 46 181 215 10-13-1 11-15-3 10-5-0 San Jose 53 16 26 11 43 162 203 5-12-7 11-14-4 2-8-6 Anaheim 53 17 30 6 40 133 216 9-14-1 8-16-5 6-6-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Detroit 5, Vancouver 2

Calgary 7, Buffalo 2

Nashville 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Edmonton 6, Ottawa 3

Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 1

Washington 2, Boston 1

Colorado 5, Florida 3

N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 2

Columbus 4, Toronto 3

St. Louis 6, Arizona 5, OT

Minnesota 3, New Jersey 2, SO

Winnipeg 4, Chicago 1

Los Angeles 6, Pittsburgh 0

Sunday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.