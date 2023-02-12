All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 47 29 9 7 2 67 142 121 Hershey 47 30 12 4 1 65 138 117 Charlotte 46 26 16 2 2 56 143 136 Springfield 46 24 17 1 4 53 143 129 Lehigh Valley 46 24 17 3 2 53 139 136 Hartford 47 19 19 3 6 47 134 149 WB/Scranton 46 20 20 2 4 46 126 132 Bridgeport 46 19 19 7 1 46 145 155

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 46 31 12 2 1 65 163 145 Utica 47 23 17 5 2 53 137 141 Syracuse 45 21 17 4 3 49 159 147 Laval 47 20 19 6 2 48 168 167 Rochester 43 22 18 2 1 47 133 146 Cleveland 44 19 20 3 2 43 144 167 Belleville 46 17 24 4 1 39 146 174

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 46 26 11 6 3 61 172 134 Milwaukee 46 28 15 1 2 59 163 134 Rockford 47 23 16 4 4 54 150 155 Manitoba 44 24 15 3 2 53 137 135 Iowa 47 22 16 5 4 53 142 146 Grand Rapids 45 19 22 2 2 42 124 163 Chicago 44 18 22 3 1 40 131 160

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 46 33 11 2 0 68 173 116 Coachella Valley 42 30 7 4 1 65 154 112 Abbotsford 47 28 15 2 2 60 165 137 Colorado 46 27 15 3 1 58 136 122 Ontario 45 26 17 1 1 54 144 124 Tucson 48 21 23 4 0 46 154 168 Bakersfield 45 19 22 2 2 42 134 143 San Jose 47 18 25 0 4 40 121 160 Henderson 48 16 27 0 5 37 122 140 San Diego 48 13 35 0 0 26 117 188

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 3, Belleville 2

Toronto 4, Charlotte 3

Providence 3, WB/Scranton 1

Chicago 6, Iowa 5

Hershey 2, Hartford 1

Laval 6, Utica 2

Manitoba 5, Grand Rapids 1

Rochester 4, Syracuse 1

Lehigh Valley 3, Bridgeport 0

Milwaukee 4, Rockford 3

Calgary 5, San Jose 4

Texas 5, Colorado 1

Abbotsford 4, Tucson 1

Bakersfield 6, San Diego 1

Ontario 3, Henderson 2

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Utica at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.