Two schoolgirls perish after being hit by truck from behind in southeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two schoolgirls died on Friday (Feb. 10) after being hit by a pickup truck in Chiayi County traveling at a high speed.

One of the girls surnamed Chen (陳) was riding an electric bicycle while the other girl, surnamed Liao (廖), was the passenger, CNA reported. Both lived in Taibao, Chiayi County.

They were traveling on Chiayi County Route 167 on Friday afternoon when the truck driven by a man surnamed Juan (阮) struck them from behind at a high speed. Both girls lost vital signs on the scene and later died in the hospital.

Medical examiners performed autopsies on both girls on Saturday and determined that they both died of traumatic shock with fractures in many parts of their bodies.

The Chiayi District Prosecutors Office said that Juan was driving the rental truck too fast and failed to pay attention to the situation ahead. He was suspected to have negligently caused the death of another, which carries a penalty of imprisonment for not more than five years, short-term imprisonment, or a fine of not more than NT$500,000 (US$16,500).

The families of both girls have filed lawsuits against the truck driver, per CNA.