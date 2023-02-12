Downtown inferno in central Taiwan destroys three buildings

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A large fire broke out in downtown Caotun at around 11:30 a.m. with no reports of casualties.

Liberty Times reported that the fire started at a store on Zhongzheng Road and, within half an hour, spread to other stores beside it. As the location was in the heart of Caotun, and at the time of the fire, many people were out getting food, news and concern spread quickly within the local community.

In the Facebook group “People of Caotun” (草屯人), residents commented that the fire first occurred at a vegetarian noodle shop. Witnesses shared that the owner of the shop initially tried to run back into the burning building to save things, but was stopped by firefighters.

The Nantou County Fire Bureau dispatched firefighters and vehicles from nine branches to put out the fire. The number of fire trucks at the scene caused a traffic jam.

Meanwhile, after receiving a report about the fire, the Taiwan Power Company cut off electricity in the area.

The fire came under control at around noon. At the time of publishing, and no casualties were reported.

UDN cited the Nantou County Fire Bureau as saying the fire spread to at least five stores. It is still investigating how the fire started and the estimated loss.



(Facebook, Huang Niu-niu video)