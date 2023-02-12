Alexa
Taiwan aid for Turkey earthquake victims arrives

Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation entrusted with delivering aid says first shipments have arrived

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/12 15:14
Tzu Chi collects relief materials for Turkey earthquake survivors. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation said the first batch of earthquake relief supplies arrived in Turkey at 5:30 a.m. this morning (Feb. 12) Turkish time, in a UDN report.

Emergency relief supplies will be immediately handed over to local government officials for distribution. Future shipments continue to be planned as there are still a large number of supplies that need to be sorted and packed for future delivery to disaster-stricken areas as soon as possible.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the southern part of Turkey, an area bordering Syria, in the early hours of Feb. 6, causing severe casualties and widespread destruction. The area is currently experiencing winter, with cold nighttime temperatures posing a threat to many in the area who now find themselves homeless.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation said an initial shipment of 1,358 boxes, contained a total of 8,148 disaster relief blankets made from recycled PET bottles. The blankets arrived at Turkey’s Adana Airport this morning and will shortly be delivered to those in disaster areas.

The Tzu Chi Neihu Park was packed yesterday afternoon (Feb. 11), preparing the first batch of relief supplies donated by Taiwanese people to earthquake survivors in Turkey. Donations totaled more than 150 metric tons, requiring coordination with the military, which provided vehicles to assist in the delivery of supplies.

Tzu Chi said the huge amount of Turkish earthquake relief supplies it collected at its Neihu Park were sorted by volunteers from Taiwan and other countries who worked around the clock to ensure that all supplies are well sorted, and could be shipped as soon as possible to those in need in Syria and Turkey.

Supplies can be donated to Turkey earthquake survivors till Wednesday. (Tzu Chi Facebook photo)

Taiwan’s representative office in Turkey has entrusted the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation to collect relief supplies for earthquake survivors. According to Tzu Chi’s Facebook page, 25 tons of emergency blankets will be donated, and volunteers are still needed to sort donated materials at Tzu Chi Neihu Park, daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., until Wednesday (Feb. 15).
