Taiwan reports 16,902 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Feb. 12) announced 17,199 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 16,902 were local and 297 were imported, as well as 57 deaths.

The local cases included 7,586 males and 9,305 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 11 local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, a total of 186 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 57 reported deaths, 35 were male and 22 were female. They ranged in age between 20 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Fifty-four had a history of chronic illness and 39 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between May 30 and Feb. 9 and died between May 30 and Feb. 9.

The imported cases included 114 males and 183 females. They ranged in age from under five to 90 and arrived between Jan. 12 and Saturday (Feb. 11).

Taiwan has so far recorded 9,809,098 cases of COVID-19, including 51,938 imported, while 17,103 people have succumbed to the disease.