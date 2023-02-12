Alabama A&M wins at 2OT buzzer, beats Mississippi Valley St.

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Messiah Thompson's jumper at the buzzer in double overtime gave Alabama A&M a 70-68 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday night.

The game was tied 52-all at the end of regulation and 59-59 at the end of the first overtime.

Dailin Smith finished with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting to lead Alabama A&M (10-15, 6-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cameron Tucker scored 13 points, shooting 6 of 10 from the field. Lorenzo Downey added 12 points and Thompson finished with six.

Tyronn Mosley led the Delta Devils (3-23, 2-10) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and eight rebounds. Terry Collins added 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Mississippi Valley State. Alvin Stredic Jr. also recorded 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Alabama A&M visits UAPB while Mississippi Valley State hosts Alabama State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.