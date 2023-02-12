Rand, Freeman rally Milwaukee to 80-77 OT win over Oakland

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ahmad Rand scored 16 points and BJ Freeman hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime to lift Milwaukee over Oakland 80-77 on Saturday night.

Rand also grabbed six rebounds for the Panthers (18-8, 12-4 Horizon League). Vin Baker Jr. added 16 points and six rebounds. Freeman hit three 3-pointers and scored 15.

The Golden Grizzlies (11-16, 9-7) were led by Trey Townsend with 21 points. Jalen Moore added 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Blake Lampman contributed 18 points and two blocks.

Rand had a dunk with 1:30 remaining in regulation to knot the score at 75. Neither team scored in the final 90 seconds, forcing overtime.

Townsend had a layup 51 seconds into OT to give Oakland the lead, but the Golden Grizzlies never scored again. Baker tied the game 12 seconds later on a layup and Freeman's bucket from long range came with 2:22 left and completed the scoring.

NEXT UP

Milwaukee's next game is Thursday against Youngstown State on the road, while Oakland hosts IUPUI on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.