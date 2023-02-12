Davis scores 41 to lead Detroit Mercy over Green Bay 76-71

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Antoine Davis, who trails only Pete Maravich on the NCAA Division I all-time scoring list, poured in 41 points on Saturday to lead Detroit Mercy to a 76-71 victory over Green Bay.

Davis buried 11 of 22 shots from the floor, including 8 of 15 from 3-point range, and 11 of 13 from the foul line for the Titans (11-16, 7-9 Horizon League). He now has 3,482 career points and trails only the man after whom LSU's arena was named by 185 points. Davis' eight 3-pointers ups his D-I career record to 558. He has scored in double figures a record 138 straight times.

A.J. Oliver finished with 15 points and six rebounds for Detroit Mercy. Gerald Liddell added 13 points and five boards.

Clarence Cummings III had 20 points to lead the Phoenix (3-24, 2-14). Zae Blake added 18 points off the bench as the Green Bay reserves outscored the Titans' subs 21-0. Davin Zeigler scored 12, while Cade Meyer had 11 rebounds to go with seven points.

Davis has now topped the 20-point mark 99 times in his career. He has scored 30 or more 36 times and 40-plus eight times.

Davis, a fifth-year senior, has four games left in the regular season plus the Horizon League Tournament to chase the record. Maravich set the mark in three seasons (1967-70) when freshmen were not allowed to play on the varsity. Davis and the Titans had 15 games canceled in the past two seasons because of COVID-19 protocols.

