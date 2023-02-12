Green's 25 lead Valparaiso over Illinois State 81-76

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Quinton Green scored 25 points as Valparaiso beat Illinois State 81-76 on Saturday night.

Green added 10 rebounds for the Beacons (11-16, 5-11 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Krikke added 24 points while going 9 of 14 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and six assists. Kobe King was 6 of 7 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points.

Seneca Knight led the way for the Redbirds (10-17, 5-11) with 20 points and four steals. Darius Burford added 17 points, five assists and two steals for Illinois State. In addition, Malachi Poindexter finished with 16 points.

King put up 12 points in the first half for Valparaiso, who led 42-38 at the break. Valparaiso outscored Illinois State by one point in the second half. Green led the way with 14 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Valparaiso is a matchup Tuesday with Southern Illinois at home. Illinois State hosts Murray State on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.