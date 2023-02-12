Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan Fo Guang Shan founder Hsing Yun's funeral set for Monday

Kaohsiung City Government to implement special traffic control in anticipation of huge crowd

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/12 11:47
Taiwan Fo Guang Shan founder Hsing Yun's funeral set for Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fo Guang Shan will hold a special funeral ceremony for the late Master Hsing Yun (星雲) on Monday (Feb. 13).

A huge crowd estimated to reach 30,000 followers is expected to visit the area, according to BCC. To accommodate such a crowd, Kaohsiung City Government will implement special traffic control measures leading to and around Fo Guang Shan Monastery.

People wishing to express their condolences to the late master are requested to follow traffic guidelines and arrive early.

Kaohsiung City Government said that since Sunday (Feb. 5), a large number of followers have visited the area to express their condolences. The final ceremony celebrating the late founder of Fo Guang Shan will be held on Monday at 9:00 a.m.

Traffic control will be implemented on the surrounding roads such as Xingtian Road (Fo Guang Shan Section), while a section of Provincial Highway 29 will be closed and vehicles will be prohibited from turning around. Furthermore, police will be stationed at major intersections to maintain traffic safety and order.

According Fo Guang Shan, there will be more than 500 buses transporting believers from all over the world to attend the ceremony. Kaohsiung City Government also plans to set up temporary bus parking areas to alleviate congestion.

Taiwan Fo Guang Shan founder Hsing Yun's funeral set for Monday
Alternative routes are suggested for Master Hsing Yun’s funeral. (Kaohsiung City Government photo)

The Kaoshsiung City Government has provided a relevant traffic map for reference in the hopes that the public will plan accordingly, potentially choosing park and ride options to avoid having to find a parking space. Travelers not intending to visit Fo Guang Shan are advised to take alternative roads.
Fo Guang Shan
Master Hsing Yun
Kaohsiung City Government
Buddhism

RELATED ARTICLES

Beijing cancels Taiwan trip to pay respects to late Buddhist Master Hsing Yun
Beijing cancels Taiwan trip to pay respects to late Buddhist Master Hsing Yun
2023/02/11 15:05
The last days of Taiwan Buddhist Master Hsing Yun
The last days of Taiwan Buddhist Master Hsing Yun
2023/02/06 17:03
Taiwan’s Fo Guang Shan founder Master Hsing Yun passes away
Taiwan’s Fo Guang Shan founder Master Hsing Yun passes away
2023/02/06 11:22
Kaohsiung hosts three firework shows from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day
Kaohsiung hosts three firework shows from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day
2022/12/21 16:52
Authorities clear 31.5 tons of trash from south Taiwan residence
Authorities clear 31.5 tons of trash from south Taiwan residence
2022/07/31 13:22