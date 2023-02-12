Taiwan Fo Guang Shan founder Hsing Yun's funeral set for Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fo Guang Shan will hold a special funeral ceremony for the late Master Hsing Yun (星雲) on Monday (Feb. 13).

A huge crowd estimated to reach 30,000 followers is expected to visit the area, according to BCC. To accommodate such a crowd, Kaohsiung City Government will implement special traffic control measures leading to and around Fo Guang Shan Monastery.

People wishing to express their condolences to the late master are requested to follow traffic guidelines and arrive early.

Kaohsiung City Government said that since Sunday (Feb. 5), a large number of followers have visited the area to express their condolences. The final ceremony celebrating the late founder of Fo Guang Shan will be held on Monday at 9:00 a.m.

Traffic control will be implemented on the surrounding roads such as Xingtian Road (Fo Guang Shan Section), while a section of Provincial Highway 29 will be closed and vehicles will be prohibited from turning around. Furthermore, police will be stationed at major intersections to maintain traffic safety and order.

According Fo Guang Shan, there will be more than 500 buses transporting believers from all over the world to attend the ceremony. Kaohsiung City Government also plans to set up temporary bus parking areas to alleviate congestion.



Alternative routes are suggested for Master Hsing Yun’s funeral. (Kaohsiung City Government photo)

The Kaoshsiung City Government has provided a relevant traffic map for reference in the hopes that the public will plan accordingly, potentially choosing park and ride options to avoid having to find a parking space. Travelers not intending to visit Fo Guang Shan are advised to take alternative roads.