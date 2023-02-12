Walker scores 25 as UAB knocks off Middle Tennessee 92-69

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Walker's 25 points helped UAB defeat Middle Tennessee 92-69 on Saturday night.

Walker was 8 of 17 shooting (7 for 14 from distance) for the Blazers (18-8, 9-6 Conference USA). Ty Brewer scored 24 points and added 12 rebounds. Eric Gaines was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 assists.

The Blue Raiders (15-11, 8-7) were led in scoring by Eli Lawrence, who finished with 18 points. Teafale Lenard added 16 points and two blocks for Middle Tennessee. In addition, Camryn Weston had 11 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.