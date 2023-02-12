Backup Marshall scores 23 as Samford takes down The Citadel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Reserve Jermaine Marshall scored 18 of his 23 points after halftime and Samford beat The Citadel 76-70 on Saturday handing the Bulldogs their sixth-straight loss.

Marshall also had seven rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (18-9, 12-2 Southern Conference). Ques Glover scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Logan Dye shot 3 for 6 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 13 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Bulldogs (9-18, 4-10) were led in scoring by Austin Ash, who finished with 21 points and three steals. Stephen Clark added 13 points and three steals for Citadel. In addition, AJ Smith had eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. Samford hosts UNC Greensboro while Citadel hosts Furman.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.