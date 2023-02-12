Merrimack takes down Saint Francis (Pa.) 75-68

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Ziggy Reid's 18 points helped Merrimack defeat Saint Francis (Pa.) 75-68 on Saturday night.

Reid shot 7 for 15, including 4 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Warriors (11-16, 9-4 Northeast Conference). Javon Bennett scored 15 points and added five assists and three steals. Jordan Derkack recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Red Flash (9-16, 6-6) were led by Josh Cohen, who posted 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Saint Francis also got 10 points, 11 rebounds and two steals from Maxwell Land. Marlon Hargis also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.