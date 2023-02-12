Kinsey scores 37 as Marshall knocks off Georgia State 88-77

ATLANTA (AP) — Taevion Kinsey's 37 points led Marshall over Georgia State 88-77 on Saturday.

Kinsey shot 12 of 19 from the field and 12 for 14 from the line for the Thundering Herd (21-6, 10-4 Sun Belt Conference). Andrew Taylor scored 26 points while going 10 of 19 (5 for 8 from distance), and added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Jacob Conner finished 3 of 3 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.

Collin Moore led the way for the Panthers (10-16, 3-11) with 28 points and five steals. Georgia State also got 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals from Dwon Odom. In addition, Brenden Tucker finished with 14 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.