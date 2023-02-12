Oilers take 1st matchup of season vs. Senators 6-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist each to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Saturday.

Brett Kulak had a pair of assists in the third period when the Oilers broke a 3-3 tie on their way to victory. Jesse Puljujarvi, Derek Ryan and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers, while Jack Campbell had 26 saves.

Ottawa goalie Anton Forsberg was injured in the third period during a scramble and had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher with an apparent lower-body injury. Jake Sanderson, Claude Giroux and Erik Brannstrom scored for the Senators, who saw their four-game streak end.

PREDATORS 2, FLYERS 1, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Duchene scored 34 seconds into overtime, Juuse Saros made 23 saves and Nashville defeated Philadelphia but lost top scorer Filip Forsberg in the first period after he took a hard late hit.

Nino Niederreiter scored in regulation for the Predators, who entered play four points out of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Kevin Hayes scored for Philadelphia, which dropped to 2-10 past regulation this season. Carter Hart made 23 saves but couldn’t stop Nashville’s lone shot in the extra session.

CANADIENS 4, ISLANDERS 3, OT

MONTREAL (AP) — Mike Matheson scored in overtime to lift Montreal over New York.

Nick Suzuki broke a nine-game scoring drought, while Justin Barron and Kirby Dach added third-period goals. Mike Hoffman collected three assists and Samuel Montembeault made 27 saves.

Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat and Matt Martin scored for the Islanders, and Noah Dobson collected two assists. Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves as New York suffered back-to-back losses.

FLAMES 7, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Calgary scored four times in just over five minutes in the second period to rally and eventually beat Buffalo.

Dillon Dube had a goal and three assists for Calgary and Tyler Toffoli had two goals and an assist. Jakob Pelletier, Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Dennis Gilbert also scored, while Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves.

Tage Thompson and Casey Mittelstadt scored for the Sabres, and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 33 saves.

LIGHTNING 3, STARS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored twice, including the winner with 43 seconds to play, to give Tampa Bay a victory over Dallas.

Tampa Bay dominated the third period, outshooting the Stars 16-5.

Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist and Alex Killorn had two assists. Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy had 28 saves, allowing only Jamie Benn’s 21st goal this season in the second period.

Dallas goalie Scott Wedgewood also made 28 saves.

RED WINGS 5, CANUCKS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin and Jonatan Berggren scored two goals apiece and Detroit defeated Vancouver.

Filip Hronek also scored for the Red Wings, who took a 2-0 lead in the first three minutes. Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider recorded two assists apiece, while Ville Husso made 32 saves.

Anthony Beauvillier and Elias Pettersson scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin stopped 20 shots.

