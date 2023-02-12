Saint Joseph's (PA) earns 81-69 win over George Washington

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II had 24 points in Saint Joseph's (PA)'s 81-69 win against George Washington on Saturday.

Reynolds had five rebounds for the Hawks (13-12, 7-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Lynn Greer III scored 22 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 11 for 18 from the line, and added eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Ejike Obinna recorded 13 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field.

Brendan Adams led the way for the Colonials (12-13, 6-6) with 15 points, four assists and two steals. George Washington also got 13 points and three blocks from Ricky Lindo Jr.. James Bishop also had 13 points, two steals and two blocks.

Saint Joseph's (PA) took the lead with 19:27 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 47-27 at halftime, with Reynolds racking up 11 points. Saint Joseph's (PA) was outscored by George Washington in the second half by an eight-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Reynolds led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. Saint Joseph's (PA) visits Duquesne while George Washington hosts George Mason.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.