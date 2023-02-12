No. 5 Texas keeps hold of 1st in Big 12, beats Mountaineers

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sir’Jabri Rice scored 24 points in just 17 minutes and No. 5 Texas defeated West Virginia 94-60 Saturday.

Texas (20-5) remained in first place in the Big 12 at 9-3, while West Virginia (15-10, 4-8) lost for the sixth time in its last seven games against the Longhorns.

Rice, a guard who transferred this season from New Mexico State, was nearly perfect. He converted 5 of 6 field-goal attempts, including 4 of 5 3-pointers and all 10 free throws. The Longhorns only missed one free throw in 25 attempts.

Marcus Carr added 16 for Texas, making 7 of 11 shots and contributing four assists and three steals. Timmy Allen had 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Emmett Matthews led West Virginia with 13 points.

NO. 10 MARQUETTE 89, GEORGETOWN 75

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kam Jones, Oso Ighodaro and Tyler Kolek each scored 14 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for Marquette in its win over Georgetown.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 11 points and Chase Ross added 10 for Marquette (20-6, 12-3 Big East), which moved into first place in the conference.

Jay Heath scored 18 points to lead last-place Georgetown (6-20, 1-14), which has lost five straight after ending their league record 29-game conference losing streak on Jan. 24.

NO. 22 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 92, BOSTON COLLEGE 62

BOSTON (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored 26 points and D.J. Burns Jr. added 18 with 10 rebounds to lead North Carolina State over Boston College.

Terquavion Smith scored 17 points for the Wolfpack (20-6, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), giving him 1,000 points for his career.

N.C. State led for the last 37 minutes of the game to bounce back from a loss to eighth-ranked Virginia on Tuesday.

Quinten Post scored 20 points for Boston College (12-14, 6-9).



