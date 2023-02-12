BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|Ireland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|66
|29
|10
|Scotland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|64
|30
|10
|France
|2
|1
|0
|1
|48
|56
|5
|Italy
|1
|0
|0
|1
|24
|29
|1
|England
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|29
|1
|Wales
|2
|0
|0
|2
|17
|69
|0
|Second Round
|Saturday, Feb. 11
|Dublin
Ireland 32, France 19
|Edinburgh
Scotland 35, Wales 7
|Sunday, Feb. 12
|London
England vs. Italy, 1500 GMT
|Third Round
|Saturday, Feb. 25
|Rome
Italy vs. Ireland, 1415 GMT
|Cardiff
Wales vs. England, 1645 GMT
|Sunday, Feb. 26
|Paris
France vs. Scotland, 1500 GMT