BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance

By Associated Press
2023/02/12 02:40
P W D L F A Pts
Ireland 2 2 0 0 66 29 10
Scotland 2 2 0 0 64 30 10
France 2 1 0 1 48 56 5
Italy 1 0 0 1 24 29 1
England 1 0 0 1 23 29 1
Wales 2 0 0 2 17 69 0

Second Round
Saturday, Feb. 11
Dublin

Ireland 32, France 19

Edinburgh

Scotland 35, Wales 7

Sunday, Feb. 12
London

England vs. Italy, 1500 GMT

Third Round
Saturday, Feb. 25
Rome

Italy vs. Ireland, 1415 GMT

Cardiff

Wales vs. England, 1645 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 26
Paris

France vs. Scotland, 1500 GMT