Wolverhampton stuns Southampton with 2-1 comeback win

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — João Gomes scored in the 87th minute to help 10-man Wolverhampton complete a 2-1 comeback victory over last-placed Southampton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Gomes' clinical strike came 15 minutes after Jan Bednarek's own goal canceled out Carlos Alcaraz's first-half goal for Southampton.

The manner of the loss — allowing two goals despite playing more than an hour with a man advantage — was sure to pile more pressure on Saints manager Nathan Jones.

Gomes, a Brazilian midfielder who joined the club last month, scored after his first attempt was blocked. He calmly fired his rebound into the top right corner of the net at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Bednarek blocked Adama Traoré's close-range shot but bundled the ball over his own goal-line as he turned to try to clear it in the 72nd minute.

Alcaraz, a 20-year-old Argentine midfielder who joined the Saints last month, put the hosts ahead in the 24th on a second-effort shot that went in off the left post.

Wolverhampton went down a man three minutes later when Mario Lemina picked up his second yellow card and was sent off after appearing to complain to referee Jarred Gillett about a non-call.

Coming off a 3-0 win over Liverpool, Wolverhampton has won back-to-back league games for the first time this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports