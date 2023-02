DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland has beaten France 32-19 in Six Nations rugby at Lansdowne Road.

Ireland 22 (Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Andrew Porter, Garry Ringrose tries; Jonathan Sexton 2 conversions, penalty, Ross Byrne conversion, penalty), France 19 (Damian Penaud try; Thomas Ramos conversion, 3 penalties, dropped goal). HT: 22-16