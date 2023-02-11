All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|46
|28
|9
|7
|2
|65
|139
|120
|Hershey
|46
|29
|12
|4
|1
|63
|136
|116
|Charlotte
|45
|26
|15
|2
|2
|56
|140
|132
|Springfield
|46
|24
|17
|1
|4
|53
|143
|129
|Lehigh Valley
|45
|23
|17
|3
|2
|51
|136
|136
|Hartford
|46
|19
|18
|3
|6
|47
|133
|147
|WB/Scranton
|45
|20
|19
|2
|4
|46
|125
|129
|Bridgeport
|45
|19
|18
|7
|1
|46
|145
|152
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|45
|30
|12
|2
|1
|63
|159
|142
|Utica
|46
|23
|16
|5
|2
|53
|135
|135
|Syracuse
|44
|21
|16
|4
|3
|49
|158
|143
|Laval
|46
|19
|19
|6
|2
|46
|162
|165
|Rochester
|42
|21
|18
|2
|1
|45
|129
|145
|Cleveland
|43
|18
|20
|3
|2
|41
|141
|165
|Belleville
|45
|17
|23
|4
|1
|39
|144
|171
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|45
|25
|11
|6
|3
|59
|167
|133
|Milwaukee
|45
|27
|15
|1
|2
|57
|159
|131
|Iowa
|46
|22
|15
|5
|4
|53
|137
|140
|Rockford
|46
|23
|16
|4
|3
|53
|147
|151
|Manitoba
|43
|23
|15
|3
|2
|51
|132
|134
|Grand Rapids
|44
|19
|21
|2
|2
|42
|123
|158
|Chicago
|43
|17
|22
|3
|1
|38
|125
|155
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|45
|32
|11
|2
|0
|66
|168
|112
|Coachella Valley
|42
|30
|7
|4
|1
|65
|154
|112
|Colorado
|45
|27
|14
|3
|1
|58
|135
|117
|Abbotsford
|46
|27
|15
|2
|2
|58
|161
|136
|Ontario
|44
|25
|17
|1
|1
|52
|141
|122
|Tucson
|47
|21
|22
|4
|0
|46
|153
|164
|Bakersfield
|44
|18
|22
|2
|2
|40
|128
|142
|San Jose
|46
|18
|25
|0
|3
|39
|117
|155
|Henderson
|47
|16
|27
|0
|4
|36
|120
|137
|San Diego
|47
|13
|34
|0
|0
|26
|116
|182
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Charlotte 4, Toronto 3
Cleveland 6, Belleville 2
Laval 3, Syracuse 1
Lehigh Valley 5, Hartford 2
Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 1
Utica 3, Hershey 0
Providence 4, WB/Scranton 3
Springfield 4, Rochester 0
Chicago 5, Iowa 0
Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1
Texas 4, Colorado 3
Abbotsford 4, Tucson 0
Calgary 4, San Jose 1
Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2
San Diego 2, Coachella Valley 1
Belleville at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.