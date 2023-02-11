Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2023/02/11 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 46 28 9 7 2 65 139 120
Hershey 46 29 12 4 1 63 136 116
Charlotte 45 26 15 2 2 56 140 132
Springfield 46 24 17 1 4 53 143 129
Lehigh Valley 45 23 17 3 2 51 136 136
Hartford 46 19 18 3 6 47 133 147
WB/Scranton 45 20 19 2 4 46 125 129
Bridgeport 45 19 18 7 1 46 145 152
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 45 30 12 2 1 63 159 142
Utica 46 23 16 5 2 53 135 135
Syracuse 44 21 16 4 3 49 158 143
Laval 46 19 19 6 2 46 162 165
Rochester 42 21 18 2 1 45 129 145
Cleveland 43 18 20 3 2 41 141 165
Belleville 45 17 23 4 1 39 144 171
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 45 25 11 6 3 59 167 133
Milwaukee 45 27 15 1 2 57 159 131
Iowa 46 22 15 5 4 53 137 140
Rockford 46 23 16 4 3 53 147 151
Manitoba 43 23 15 3 2 51 132 134
Grand Rapids 44 19 21 2 2 42 123 158
Chicago 43 17 22 3 1 38 125 155
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 45 32 11 2 0 66 168 112
Coachella Valley 42 30 7 4 1 65 154 112
Colorado 45 27 14 3 1 58 135 117
Abbotsford 46 27 15 2 2 58 161 136
Ontario 44 25 17 1 1 52 141 122
Tucson 47 21 22 4 0 46 153 164
Bakersfield 44 18 22 2 2 40 128 142
San Jose 46 18 25 0 3 39 117 155
Henderson 47 16 27 0 4 36 120 137
San Diego 47 13 34 0 0 26 116 182

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Charlotte 4, Toronto 3

Cleveland 6, Belleville 2

Laval 3, Syracuse 1

Lehigh Valley 5, Hartford 2

Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 1

Utica 3, Hershey 0

Providence 4, WB/Scranton 3

Springfield 4, Rochester 0

Chicago 5, Iowa 0

Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1

Texas 4, Colorado 3

Abbotsford 4, Tucson 0

Calgary 4, San Jose 1

Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2

San Diego 2, Coachella Valley 1

Saturday's Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.