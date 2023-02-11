All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 46 28 9 7 2 65 139 120 Hershey 46 29 12 4 1 63 136 116 Charlotte 45 26 15 2 2 56 140 132 Springfield 46 24 17 1 4 53 143 129 Lehigh Valley 45 23 17 3 2 51 136 136 Hartford 46 19 18 3 6 47 133 147 WB/Scranton 45 20 19 2 4 46 125 129 Bridgeport 45 19 18 7 1 46 145 152

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 45 30 12 2 1 63 159 142 Utica 46 23 16 5 2 53 135 135 Syracuse 44 21 16 4 3 49 158 143 Laval 46 19 19 6 2 46 162 165 Rochester 42 21 18 2 1 45 129 145 Cleveland 43 18 20 3 2 41 141 165 Belleville 45 17 23 4 1 39 144 171

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 45 25 11 6 3 59 167 133 Milwaukee 45 27 15 1 2 57 159 131 Iowa 46 22 15 5 4 53 137 140 Rockford 46 23 16 4 3 53 147 151 Manitoba 43 23 15 3 2 51 132 134 Grand Rapids 44 19 21 2 2 42 123 158 Chicago 43 17 22 3 1 38 125 155

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 45 32 11 2 0 66 168 112 Coachella Valley 42 30 7 4 1 65 154 112 Colorado 45 27 14 3 1 58 135 117 Abbotsford 46 27 15 2 2 58 161 136 Ontario 44 25 17 1 1 52 141 122 Tucson 47 21 22 4 0 46 153 164 Bakersfield 44 18 22 2 2 40 128 142 San Jose 46 18 25 0 3 39 117 155 Henderson 47 16 27 0 4 36 120 137 San Diego 47 13 34 0 0 26 116 182

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Charlotte 4, Toronto 3

Cleveland 6, Belleville 2

Laval 3, Syracuse 1

Lehigh Valley 5, Hartford 2

Manitoba 4, Grand Rapids 1

Utica 3, Hershey 0

Providence 4, WB/Scranton 3

Springfield 4, Rochester 0

Chicago 5, Iowa 0

Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1

Texas 4, Colorado 3

Abbotsford 4, Tucson 0

Calgary 4, San Jose 1

Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2

San Diego 2, Coachella Valley 1

Saturday's Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.