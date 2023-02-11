Alexa
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes off east Taiwan

Intensity level 4 in nearby areas of Taitung County

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/11 20:26
An earthquake struck off Taiwan's east coast Saturday evening. (Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted east Taiwan at 7:35 p.m., the Central Weather Bureau said Saturday (Feb. 11).

No damage or injuries were immediately reported. The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 31.8 kilometers under the ocean, 67.5 km south of Hualien County Hall.

The spot was more or less the same location as a magnitude 5.4 tremor recorded Wednesday (Feb. 8) evening, though it was not immediately clear whether the two quakes were linked.

The largest intensity levels, which gauge the actual effect of a quake, reached 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale in parts of Taitung County, and 3 in the counties of Hualien and Changhua.
earthquake
Hualien County
Taitung County
Changhua County
Central Weather Bureau
CWB

