Sea turtle poachers become their protectors

"Pawikan" is the name given by the inhabitants of the Philippine province of La Union to the endangered olive ridley sea turtles, whose females prefer the region's beaches as nesting sites. After successfully laying her eggs at night, this female laboriously drags herself back to the Gulf of Lingayen. She is observed by Carlos Tamayo, head of the local sea turtle conservation initiative CURMA.