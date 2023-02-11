TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Known as China's first ChatGPT-Style bot, ChatYuan is suspending its service merely three days after release after users showed screengrab images of dialogues with the robot about a string of sensitive political questions, ranging from the country's poor economic performance, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, to references to Xi Jinping's dictatorship.

Chinese AI-focused tech company Yuan Yu proudly launched the artificial intelligence-powered chat robot on Feb. 3. Chinese users gleefully joined the service and shared their takes with the robot.

The company said the robot, ChatYuan, is capable of answering professional questions in various fields from law to health. Even better, it can assist in creating writings, the company statement read.

To people's surprise, Chinese-style censorship is, however, not doing its job well on the Chinese version of ChatGPT. Some of the answers provided by the robot were found blatantly at odds with the communist party's long-held propaganda on Russia's military actions in Ukraine and Xi Jinping's grip on power after the abolition of the presidential two-term limit long held by the party in 2018.



ChatYuan's answer to Xi Jinping's leadership. (Internet photo)

To no surprise, when asked for a view on Xi Jinping's leadership and his unlimited terms in written simplified Chinese characters, the Chinese ChatGPT-Style bot lauded Xi as "a great leader, a reformist, being open-minded, and valuing innovation." "Xi's Chinese Dream makes fairness and justice possible, improves people's lives,...and promotes world peace." the screengrab of the dialogue read.



ChatYuan's answer to China's economic problem. (Internet photo)

In another screengrab picture, when asked by a user about China's economic problems, the robot replied there are critical issues, such as the lack of investment, housing bubbles, environmental pollution, and the drop of business operation efficiency, leaving China's economic outlook absolutely no room for optimism. The other screengrab showed a dialogue with the robot which defined Russia's military actions in Ukraine as a war of aggression.



ChatYuan's answer on Russia's military actions in Ukraine. (Internet photo)

ChatYuan was banned from offering services on the app store, citing the "violation of relevant regulations" as a reason. (Screengrab image of weibo)

A Hong Kong media outlet said the service is expected to resume on Feb. 13, while the company declined to comment on the suspension of the service.