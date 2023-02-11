Turkish office in Taiwan overwhelmed by earthquake relief supplies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Turkey’s representative office in Taipei said it would stop accepting the donation of goods at 5 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 11), as it was being overwhelmed by the generosity of the Taiwanese public.

Since the Feb. 6 magnitude 7.8 tremor, which left more than 24,000 people dead in Turkey and Syria, Taiwanese have been donating money to special accounts. They have also been supplying goods to humanitarian organizations for distribution to the survivors, who have to deal with the danger of aftershocks as well as with chilly winter weather.

The response from the Taiwanese public was so massive the Turkish trade office had to call an end to the collection of goods four days earlier than originally planned, the Liberty Times reported. The office thanked the public for its assistance and generosity, and apologized for having to stop the action.

Turkish representative Muhammed Burdibek said he had almost been moved to tears, but the inflow of donations was close to exceeding the office’s capacity to handle the supplies, per CNA. The Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation was entrusted with accepting donations in the form of clothing, blankets, and other materials at a center in Taipei City’s Neihu District.

Political leaders including President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) donated one month’s salary to the relief effort, while more than 100 Taiwanese rescue workers arrived in Turkey to assist with the search for survivors.