Cold front to pass through Taiwan starting Monday

Temperatures across Taiwan to drop again after warm, sunny weekend

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/11 17:26
Taipei citizens enjoy the sun at the Taipei Expo Park.

Taipei citizens enjoy the sun at the Taipei Expo Park. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After enjoying a weekend with generally good weather, a cold front will lower temperatures and bring rain.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the weather from Sunday (Feb. 12) to Monday morning (Feb. 13) will be cloudy to sunny across Taiwan. Only east Taiwan counties may see very sporadic rain.

The cold front will arrive on Monday afternoon, bringing along with it a continental cold air mass. Temperatures will gradually drop nationwide while north and northeast Taiwan will see some showers.

Due to the continental cold air mass, the weather will turn cold in all areas between Tuesday (Feb. 14) and Thursday (Feb. 16). North and northeast Taiwan will continue to see showers while skies in other regions will turn cloudy.

On Tuesday, mountainous areas in central Taiwan will also see some rain.

The strength of the continental cold air mass will start to wane starting Thursday during the day, allowing temperatures to rise. Between Thursday and Friday (Feb. 17), there will be rain on the north coast, in east Taiwan counties, and on the Hengchun Peninsula.

On Thursday, there will also be sporadic rain in the greater Taipei area. The weather will be cloudy in other parts of Taiwan.

Rain will continue on the north coast, in east Taiwan counties, and on the Hengchun Peninsula until Feb. 20. Between Saturday (Feb. 18) and Feb. 20, other parts of Taiwan will see cloudy to clear skies.
weather
Central Weather Bureau
continental cold air mass
cold front

