French producer Virginie Besson, director Olivier Megaton plan Taipei film

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — French film producer Virginie Besson and director Olivier Megaton are visiting Taiwan to find locations for a new movie, Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said on his Facebook page Thursday (Feb. 9).

Virginie Besson is the wife of French director, producer and screenwriter Luc Besson, who shot parts of the 2014 movie “Lucy” with Scarlett Johannson in Taipei. The director’s spouse is also one of the producers of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the movie with a performance by Michelle Yeoh seen as a frontrunner for several movie awards this season.

While no details were known about what genre the new film would be, its preliminary title was “A Weekend In Taipei,” the mayor said. A picture on his Facebook page showed him on the roof of the Taipei City Government building pointing out the sights in the vicinity, including Taipei 101.

Chiang said his guests, who also included screenwriter George Huang, were interested in the Taipei Dome stadium, Ximending shopping district, the Guandu Plains, and the nearby City Council building, among other locations.

Megaton is mostly known for action movies, including “Colombiana” with “Avatar” star Zoe Saldana, and the franchise sequels “Taken 2” and “Taken 3” starring Liam Neeson, and “Transporter 3” with Jason Statham — all of them known as Luc Besson productions.