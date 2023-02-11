Taiwan adds 18,000 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 18,000 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Feb. 11) as well as 82 deaths and 300 imported cases.

The number of local infections was 22.09% lower than the previous Saturday, according to the data from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The authorities this week announced a phased end to the indoor mask mandate beginning Feb. 20, with schools following from March 6. Exceptions include care homes, hospitals, and public transportation, where the wearing of masks would remain compulsory until further notice.

Saturday’s new local cases included 8,067 males and 9,923 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 3,500, followed by Kaohsiung City with 2,245 cases, and Taichung`City with 2,195. Taoyuan, Taipei, and Tainan each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 82 newly reported deaths were 53 male and 29 female local cases aged between their 40s and 90s, with 79 showing a history of chronic diseases and 59 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between Oct. 20 and Feb. 7, and passed away between Oct. 24 and Feb. 8.

The 300 new imported cases included 109 males and 191 females, aged from under 5 to their 70s. They arrived in Taiwan between Jan. 11 and Feb. 10.

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan registered 9,791,908 COVID cases, including 9,740,187 domestic cases and 51,667 imported ones. The 17,046 fatalities included 17,025 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 3,332 deaths, Taipei City 1,882, Taichung City 1,821, Kaohsiung City 1,704, Tainan City 1,255, Taoyuan City 1,251, and Changhua County 1,093.