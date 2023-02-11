Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:
Newell's 1, Velez Sarsfield 0
Tigre 2, Rosario Central 2
Sarmiento 3, Barracas Central 5
Arsenal 1, Estudiantes 1
Belgrano 2, River Plate 1
Lanus 2, San Lorenzo 1
Argentinos 1, Racing Club 0
Independiente 1, CA Platense 2
Boca Juniors 0, CA Central Cordoba SE 0
Atletico Tucuman 0, Talleres 2
Santa Fe 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 2
Godoy Cruz 1, Colon 0
Gimnasia 0, Defensa y Justicia 2
Huracan 3, Banfield 2
CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Belgrano 1
Colon 0, Sarmiento 2
San Lorenzo vs. Godoy Cruz, 3 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Newell's, 3 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Atletico Tucuman, 5:15 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.
Talleres vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m.
Rosario Central vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Banfield vs. Gimnasia, 3 p.m.
River Plate vs. Argentinos, 5:15 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Tigre, 7:30 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Huracan, 7:30 p.m.
Barracas Central vs. Santa Fe, 3 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Lanus, 6 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 4 p.m.
Huracan vs. Barracas Central, 7:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Racing Club, 7:30 p.m.
Lanus vs. Rosario Central, 3 p.m.
Newell's vs. Banfield, 5:15 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Estudiantes, 5:15 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Belgrano, 5:15 p.m.
Tigre vs. River Plate, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Colon, 3 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. CA Platense, 5:15 p.m.
Talleres vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 7:30 p.m.
Independiente vs. Defensa y Justicia, 7:30 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. San Lorenzo, 5:15 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.