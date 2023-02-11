Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

World Baseball Classic photos re-uploaded after Taiwan protests absence of representation

MLB should respect host country if it wants games in Taiwan, says CPBL Commissioner

  103
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/11 12:08
In WBC's original promotional image, a representative player is shown for all teams except for Taiwan's. (World Baseball Classic image)

In WBC's original promotional image, a representative player is shown for all teams except for Taiwan's. (World Baseball Classic image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After Taiwan's lack of representation in the World Baseball Classic’s (WBC) promotional graphic caused controversy, Major League Baseball (MLB) added Taiwan's Lin Tzu-wei (林子偉) to the images.

The controversy started on Friday (Feb. 10) when a user named "CK5566" on the online forum PTT expressed indignation in Taiwan at being left out from WBC’s promotional graphics. “I’m so pissed … It’s ridiculous, there is no sight of Taiwan’s team in Pool A’s image … There is even China in Pool B’s image! Outrageous! To think we’re the host country!”

Other baseball fans echoed the author’s sentiment. "Bmwnyy870915" wrote, “Honestly, it’s pretty disrespectful. Even those weaker than Taiwan are on there, not to mention Taiwan is the only one missing.”

In response, Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) Commissioner Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) and Bros Sports Marketing, which is responsible for WBC arrangements in Taiwan, wrote on social media that they had protested to MLB and demanded immediate rectification. “If MLB wants to organize games in Taiwan, then it should respect the host country’s team!” Tsai said, adding in hashtags, “There is no room for negotiation.”

WBC’s social media pages have now been replaced with a set of images showing a representative player of each country’s team. Pool A’s image features Lin Tzu-wei, though the pool’s roster is now missing from the pages.
baseball
World Baseball Classic
Major League Baseball
WBC
MLB
Lin Tzu-wei
Tsai Chi-chang

RELATED ARTICLES

Mariano Rivera to toss first pitch for Taiwan’s opening WBC game
Mariano Rivera to toss first pitch for Taiwan’s opening WBC game
2023/01/23 15:51
Taiwan won't bid for World Baseball Classic as probe into Hsinchu stadium begins
Taiwan won't bid for World Baseball Classic as probe into Hsinchu stadium begins
2023/01/07 15:08
MLB player Chang Yu-cheng to join Taiwan team for World Baseball Classic
MLB player Chang Yu-cheng to join Taiwan team for World Baseball Classic
2023/01/04 11:35
New York Mets host 17th annual Taiwan Day at Citi Field
New York Mets host 17th annual Taiwan Day at Citi Field
2022/08/29 15:35
Taiwan beats Mexico to win Pony World Series
Taiwan beats Mexico to win Pony World Series
2022/08/18 12:27