Tavares scores 2, Maple Leafs beat Blue Jackets 3-0

By NICOLE KRAFT , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/02/11 11:04
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares, right, scores against Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo during the first period of an NHL hockey...
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner, left, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine during the first period of...
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo, right, makes a stop in front of Toronto Maple Leafs forward David Kampf, left, and Blue Jackets defense...
Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, left, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner during the first period o...
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov, left, makes a stop in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner, right, and Maple leafs defenseman...
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, right, chases the puck in front of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joey Anderson during the first period of an...
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares, right, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Eric Robinson during the first period of ...
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Liam Foudy, left, reaches for the puck next to Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano during the second period of ...
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets forward Eric Robinson watch the puck during the second period of an NHL ...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — John Tavares scored twice and Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 shots for his third shutout of the season, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 Friday night to snap a three-game road losing streak.

Pierre Engvall also scored and Mitch Marner added two assists for Toronto, which remains in second place in the Atlantic Division with 72 points — 11 points behind first-place Boston.

Joonas Korpisalo had 41 saves for Columbus, which has lost four straight and remains last in the NHL standings.

Tavares put Toronto up at 5:45 of the first period with his team-lead-tying 10th power-play goal of the season, slipped between Korpisalo’s pads.

Korpisalo kept Columbus in the game through two periods, stopping 27 shots, before Toronto took charge in the third period, burying goals 48 seconds apart from Engvall and Tavares for a 3-0 lead at 8:38.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Columbus on Saturday night to finish the home-and home.

Blue Jackets: At Toronto on Saturday night.

