Taiwan tracks 5 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

Taiwan military monitored People’s Liberation Army aircraft and vessels

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/02/11 10:51
A Chinese military plane flying over Beijing in 2019.  

A Chinese military plane flying over Beijing in 2019.   (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked five Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Friday (Feb. 10) and Saturday (Feb. 11) at 6 a.m.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and vessels, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft entered the southwest corner of the ADIZ or crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during this time.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 114 military aircraft and 51 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
