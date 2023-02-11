Taiwan Railways Administration receives bomb threats two days in a row

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) on Friday evening (Feb. 10) and Saturday morning (Feb. 11) received anonymous calls claiming bombs had been placed on trains.

Liberty Times reported the caller on Friday told TRA customer service they planted a bomb on the first car of the Puyuma Express 448 train. The TRA immediately reported the incident to the police, but nothing suspicious was found after officers from the Railway Police Bureau inspected the train at Nangang Station.

The train was delayed for 12 minutes.

On Saturday at 6:49 a.m., a male caller told the TRA he had planted bombs on every car of the Puyuma Express 110 train, which had been scheduled to travel from Taitung to Nangang at 5:52 a.m., per UDN.

At the time of the call, the train was driving through Dawu, Taitung. The railway police boarded the train for inspection at Pingtung County while police cars escorted the train, delaying it by two minutes.

The train is expected to arrive at Nangang Station by noon.

According to the TRA, it is unable to confirm whether the two callers were the same person as the calls were anonymous and taken by different customer service representatives. Railway police are investigating the incidents.